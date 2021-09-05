WATCH: TCU Horned Frogs rest starters in 2nd half, manhandle Duquesne

TCU quarterback Max Duggan played only the first half, like many of the Horned Frogs’ starters, but that was all the Horned Frogs needed against visiting Duquesne in a 45-3 win Saturday.

Duquesne, an FCS program, played its first Big 12 opponent since facing Kansas State in 1942.

Duggan completed 14 of 19 pass attempts for 207 yards with a touchdown and interception and four different players rushed for a touchdown in the first half as TCU built a 35-0 lead.

After TCU dominated the first half, coaches on both sides agreed to 12-minute third and fourth quarters instead of the normal 15.

Duggan surpassed 4,000 passing yards in his career, the ninth in TCU history to reach that mark.

The junior now has 4,009 career passing yards.

TCU tallied 20 first downs in the first half to Duquesne’s two. The Horned Frogs finished with 26 and the Dukes six.

Duquesne had only 20 total yards by halftime while the Horned Frogs compiled 335. TCU won that battle 431-137 in the end.

TCU scored a touchdown on five of its first six possessions with the only unproductive drive ending on an interception thrown by Duggan with 11:31 left in the second quarter.

Related: College Football Top 25 Rankings – Alabama still heavy favorite after crushing Miami in Week 1

Leandro DeBrito intercepted the pass. He finished with eight tackles and Spencer DeMedal led the Dukes with 11.

Kendre Miller also only played the first half and led TCU with 54 rushing yards, including two scores.

Duquesne quarterback Darius Perrantes did not complete a pass until the first possession of the second half. He finished 3 of 9 passing for 76 yards.

Matthew Downing and Chandler Morris played the second half at quarterback for TCU.

Morris completed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Blake Nowell with 4:20 left to cap the scoring.

TCU next hosts Cal and Duquesne will travel to Ohio.

Stay up to date with every game on the NCAA football schedule with our College Football Games Today flagship post

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: