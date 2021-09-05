CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Purdue Boilermakers put away Oregon State Beavers with late TD

Jack Plummer went 29-of-41 passing for 313 yards and two touchdowns to lift Purdue to a 30-21 win at home over Oregon State on Saturday.

Oregon State took a 7-0 lead with 10:10 left in the first quarter on a 9-yard touchdown run by B.J. Baylor, but Purdue tied the game with 3:43 remaining on an 11-yard touchdown run by Zander Horvath.

The Boilermakers then took a 10-7 lead with 8:19 left in the second quarter on a 48-yard field goal by Mitchell Finernan, who then hit again from 39 yards out with six seconds remaining in the first half to give Purdue a 13-7 lead at intermission.

After stopping Oregon State on downs near midfield, Purdue drove toward the goal line and took a 16-7 lead with 1:19 left in the third quarter on a 22-yard field goal by Finernan.

Oregon State answered after that, driving 75 yards in seven plays and cutting the Purdue lead to 16-14 with 13:05 left on a 7-yard touchdown run by Tyjon Lindsey.

With 8:16 left in the game, Oregon State elected to go for a first down facing a 4th-and-2 from its own 37, but a deep pass went incomplete and Purdue took over on downs.

Purdue took advantage of the good field position, taking a 23-14 lead with 4:56 remaining on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Plummer to Payne Durham.

Oregon State answered, cutting the Purdue lead to 23-21 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Baylor with 3:13 remaining, a play set up by a 45-yard pass from Chance Nolan to Champ Flemings.

But Purdue all but put the game away when Plummer hit a wide-open Durham for a 50-yard touchdown pass with 2:09 remaining that made it 30-21 Boilermakers.

Horvath ran for 81 yards on 21 carries for Purdue.

–Field Level Media

