College Sports

College Football Playoff picks after Week 1

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt might be Week 1 of the 2021 college football season, but familiar faces once again fill up our writers’ playoff picks. Much like last year, top-ranked and defending champion Alabama lands in the No. 1 spot on all but one of our writers’ lists following a 44-13 win over Miami on Saturday. New quarterback Bryce Young wasted no time showing he’s ready for the Crimson Tide limelight as he threw for 344 yards and four scores in his first start for Nick Saban. Alabama’s defense also lived up to the preseason hype, holding Miami to just three first-half points.

