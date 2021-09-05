CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia defense elite, but are Bulldogs on championship course?

By Brandon Marcello
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE — Modesty has a place in team sports, but sometimes simply pointing out the obvious shouldn’t be considered gloating. Listen, Clemson was historically bad in its 10-3 loss to Georgia on Saturday night. At no point did the Tigers resemble anything close to the scoreboard-exploding offenses coached by Dabo Swinney over the last 20 years, but it wasn’t his fault or the fault of his players. Georgia’s defense was just that much better in this early-season slugfest in Charlotte.

247sports.com

FootballPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs ‘confused’ the hell out of Clemson Tigers

Kirby Smart’s ferocious Georgia Bulldogs defense completely dominated a hapless Clemson Tigers offense, earning a huge 10-3 victory to get their season started off right. The No. 5 Bulldogs held the No. 3 Tigers to a paltry 180 total yards of offense, with 2 yards coming on the ground. Clemson legend Trevor Lawrence was in the building to see his successor, D.J. Uiagalelei, get sacked seven times and throw a devastating pick-6 that proved to be the difference.

