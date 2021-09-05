CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

Presbyterian's Hefley sets FCS TD pass record in opener

CLINTON, S.C. — (AP) — Michigan transfer Ren Hefley had a record-setting day in his first start for Presbyterian, tossing a FCS record 10 touchdowns in leading the Blue Hose to an 84-43 season-opening victory over NAIA-member St. Andrews on Saturday.

Presbyterian made a winner of head coach Kevin Kelly, who was coaching his first college game. Kelly was selected for the job after leading Pulaski Academy of Little Rock, Arkansas, to nine state championships and 216 victories in 18 years.

The Blue Hose, who moved up to Division I play in 2007, also had two TD passes from backup QB Tyler Huff, breaking the team record of 11, set by David Klingler and the Houston Cougars in a win over Eastern Washington in 1990. Hefley broke the FCS record of nine, set by Mississippi Valley State's Willie Totten — who teamed up with wide receiver Jerry Rice to form the Satellite Express — in 1984. The record was tied by Portland State QB Drew Hubel in 2007.

Hefley completed 38 of 50 passes for 538 yards, throwing his 10th TD pass on the first play of the fourth quarter before taking a seat. He did not throw an interception. Huff completed 7 of 9 for 63 yards. Freshman Jalyn Witcher had five catches for 156 yards and three scores — all in the first half — for Presbyterian, which set a school record for points scored. Matthew Rivera had eight receptions for 137 yards and two TDs. Seven other receivers caught one TD pass. Hefley's touchdown passes covered — in order — 1, 62, 79, 36, 9, 25, 5, 1, 49 and 6 yards.

Andrew Fowler completed 9 of 20 passes for 99 yards and a TD and rushed for 40 yards and two scores for the Knights, who hail from North Carolina. D'Vonte Allen carried seven times for 86 yards and two scores.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

