Woof ‘N Meow semi automatic cat litter box
Cat owners searching for a more hygienic and aesthetically pleasing way to deodorize their cat litter box may be interested in a semi automatic self cleaning design created by Meow Woof aptly named the Woof ‘N Meow. Equipped with a unique active oxygen deodorization and an antibacterial system, the automatic cat litter box provides an easy way to help keep the air in your home clean and fresh so you can return to an odorless home.www.geeky-gadgets.com
Comments / 0