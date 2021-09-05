Woof ‘N Meow semi automatic cat litter box

BRICK – Lovey is a two and a half year old boy who was pulled from an overcrowded NJ shelter and has been waiting since September for someone to fall in love with him. Lovey is very spirited and outgoing. He is the first one to run and greet you in our free roaming room. Lovey has watched many of his kitty friends go home and when he sees the carrier come in to get them, he jumps right in hoping it’s his turn! He is super affectionate and LOVES to play! He can be an escape artist so a watchful eye is necessary so he does not run out the door. He can live with a smaller dog that is used to cats.