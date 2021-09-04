Debate over Lyman bus route set for Morrill Public Schools board meeting
Morrill Public Schools school board members are looking at potentially changing one of the district’s bus routes at its next board meeting. Currently, MPS’s Lyman route picks up students house-to-house, but after a bus driver change, a proposal was drawn up to change that to a six-stop route. Superintendent Joe Sherwood said the proposal was a result of the previous Scottsbluff/Gering/Mitchell route driver switching to the Lyman route. The Scottsbluff/Gering/Mitchell route only has one stop at each town.starherald.com
