France's Biggest Trial To Open Over November 2015 Attacks

By Anne-Sophie LASSERRE
 5 days ago
The biggest trial in France's modern legal history begins on Wednesday over the November 2015 attacks on Paris that saw 130 people slaughtered at bars, restaurants and the Bataclan concert hall. The suicide bombing and gun assault by three teams of jihadists, later claimed by the Islamic State group, was...

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
