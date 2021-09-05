France's Biggest Trial To Open Over November 2015 Attacks

The largest antiterrorist trial in France, and one of the most complex in the recent history of Europe, started this Wednesday in Paris between large security measures to try 20 of those allegedly responsible for the Islamist attacks of November 13, 2015 in the Gallic capital that left 130 dead, hundreds injured and a traumatized country. During the next nine months, in the middle of the electoral campaign, hundreds of witnesses, including former President François Hollande, the almost 1,800 victims constituted in private prosecution and the more than 330 lawyers for the accused and accusers will seek to find answers and clarify responsibilities for a massacre that It shocked the whole of France and a Europe that since then has not stopped living under the jihadist threat.