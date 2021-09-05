Otoro Sushi: The Belly Cut of Bluefin Tuna
Originally Posted On: https://bluefina.com/otoro-sushi-the-belly-cut-of-bluefin-tuna/. Americans are becoming more savvy with premium quality sushi and sashimi. Though when you mention tuna, most americans will think of canned tuna and not premium bluefin tuna. Did you know that in the United States, more than one billion pounds of tuna are consumed each year? Luckily, this statistic only counts canned tuna and not premium quality tuna like bluefin.rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
Comments / 0