US Women’s Sitting Volleyball Players Set, Spike, and Block Their Way to 2nd Straight Paralympic Gold

By Evan Lewis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Team USA women’s sitting volleyball team lost to China during preliminary pool play at the Tokyo Paralympics, but the gold-medal match on Sept. 4 proved victorious for USA when they won after four sets, dominating the court and defending their title from the Rio Games five years back. It was in Rio where they also defeated China, ending the team’s Paralympic winning streak they’d carried since Athens 2004. Now the US women are forging a streak of their own by claiming back-to-back titles. Brazil took bronze for the second Games in a row.

