CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Zverev advances to fourth round after Sock retires

By Steve Keating
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSVkA_0bn3NJHH00
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Alexander Zverev of Germany chases a forehand against Jack Sock of the United States (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Fourth seed Alexander Zverev advanced to the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Saturday, when Jack Sock retired with a thigh injury trailing 3-6 6-2 6-3 2-1.

Zverev had looked to be headed for a long night against the big-hitting Sock, who convincingly won the opening set, but instead outlasted the American who refused to wave the white flag until broken in the fourth knowing there was not way back.

"I would have been planning my holiday in the South of France if Jack continued the way he played in the opening set," said Zverev. "It's difficult to sometimes play someone who was not at 100%.

"I think everybody saw that Jack was really struggling physically and ... you have to keep your focus.

"I mean at the end of the day we're all competitors, and we have to bring the match to the end."

The Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd had barely had a chance to catch their breath after Shelby Rogers's shock upset of world number one Ashe Barty as Sock got the party started again taking the opening set from a flat-footed Zverev with a barrage of big serves and thundering forehands.

But the atmosphere quickly turned serious after Zverev held serve to open the second set and Sock called for the trainer who immediately went to work on his right thigh and groin.

With Sock hobbling Zverev stepped up his attack rolling through the second set with little resistance.

Sock, however, would not quit, continuing to the third and grimly holding the German at bay until he finally broke through with a break to get in front 5-3.

Determined to finish the contest, Sock pressed on into the fourth but after being broken 2-1 he lay on the court clutching at his thigh, then got to his feet and called it a match.

"I'm very sorry for Jack," said Zverev. "To be honest, I know how he feels a little bit because I have a brother as well who was struggling with injuries throughout his whole career and once he's playing that level of tennis to get injured again is a very tough feeling.

"So to be honest, I feel very sorry for him. I hope it's nothing serious, and I hope he'll be back on Tour very soon."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

178K+
Followers
205K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Open#American#The Arthur Ashe Stadium#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisNew York Post

Veteran Jack Sock pulls off second-round US Open upset

Remember Jack Sock, the hard-hitter from Nebraska and former American tennis prodigy? He’s still ticking. Banished to Court 5, which seats about 1,140 fans, Sock posted a big U.S. Open upset Thursday before his new model wife. He won 7-6, 6-7, 6-4,4-6, 6-3 over 31st-seeded Alexander Bublik in a day match that ended under the cover of darkness.
Tenniskfgo.com

Tennis-Zverev glides into second round at U.S. Open

NEW YORK (Reuters) -German Alexander Zverev got his bid for a maiden major off to a smooth start by beating American Sam Querrey 6-4 7-5 6-2 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday. Querrey kept the match close through the first two sets but was stymied by...
TennisPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: American wild cards Brooksby, Sock in 3rd round

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Americans Jenson Brooksby and Jack Sock are making the most of their U.S. Open wild cards. Brooksby reached the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by ousting fellow American...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Zverev demolishes Ramos-Vinolas to reach U.S. Open third round

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Alexander Zverev thrashed Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1 6-0 6-3 in a brisk 74 minutes on Thursday, conserving his energy as he rolled through to the U.S. Open third round. More than half of the German's serves went unreturned in the lop-sided match, after Zverev...
New York City, NYwsau.com

Tennis – Zverev eases past Harris into U.S. Open semi-finals

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Fourth seed Alexander Zverev extended his winning streak to 16 matches by easing past South African Lloyd Harris 7-6(6) 6-3 6-4 and into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Wednesday where the German looms large as a potential roadblock to Novak Djokovic’s bid for a calendar-year Grand Slam.
Tennischatsports.com

Naomi Osaka’s Opponent Has a Not-So-Secret Weapon: Novak Djokovic

Olga Danilovic has never experienced an atmosphere like the one that awaits her at Arthur Ashe Stadium for her second round match on Wednesday at noon at the U.S. Open against defending champion Naomi Osaka. But her mentor certainly has. Danilovic, a qualifier ranked 145th, has been mentored and inspired...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

US Open 2021: Belinda Bencic vs Iga Swiatek's HIGHLIGHTS

On the hard-courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (Flushing Meadows, New York), the matches of the highly anticipated US Open 2021 are being played, the last Grand Slam of the season, during which there will be the absences of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams.
TennisJanesville Gazette

US Open Lookahead: Djokovic-Berrettini in Wimbledon rematch

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO WEDNESDAY. The man Novak Djokovic beat to win Wimbledon is his next opponent at the U.S. Open. The No. 1 seed faces No. 6 Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals at night. It's the third straight Grand Slam tournament in which the two are meeting. Djokovic beat Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the French Open in June, then came back after dropping the first set to top the Italian again at the All England Club in July. That gave Djokovic his 20th major title, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most among men. It also kept him on pace to be the first man to win all four Grand Slams trophies in the same year since 1969, which he would do with three more victories. The other men's quarterfinal Wednesday pits No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany against unseeded South African Lloyd Harris. In the day's opening singles match, British qualifier Emma Raducanu tries to join fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the women's semifinals. Raducanu faces No. 11 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, the Olympic gold medalist. No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic plays No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece in the last women's quarterfinal at night.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Andreescu rolls through to U.S. Open fourth round

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu fired off 21 winners to make quick work of Belgian Greet Minnen 6-1 6-2 in the third round of the tournament on Saturday. The 21-year-old Canadian won nearly all of her first-serve points in the first set on...
TennisBleacher Report

Naomi Osaka Advances to U.S. Open Round 3 After Olga Danilovic Withdraws

Naomi Osaka is into the third round at the 2021 U.S. Open after her second-round opponent Olga Danilovic had to withdraw. The U.S. Open announced that Danilovic withdrew prior to Wednesday's match because of a "medical reason." Osaka and Danilovic was scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. ET at Arthur...
TennisThe State

The Latest: Swiatek advances into 4th round at U.S. Open

The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Iga Swiatek reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over Anett Kontaveit. She's the first Polish woman in five years to reach the fourth round at Flushing Meadows. The seventh-seeded Swiatek has now advanced to the fourth round of each of the Grand Slam tournaments over her career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy