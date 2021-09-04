Items Lists

Watch the trailer for a look at what to expect with Far Cry 6's post-launch content, which brings the Season Pass featuring three DLC episodes. Additionally, free content such as weekly insurgencies, and more, will also be available. Deliver delicious tacos across Yara with Danny Trejo, fight the Yaran military with an impostor Rambo, and rescue Chorizo from the Upside Down with the Stranger Things crossover. Play weekly insurgencies and special ops missions for free from day one. Put yourself in the shoes of Vaas, Pagan Min, and Father Joseph and relive their origin stories in a new roguelite game mode with the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, available late 2021.
