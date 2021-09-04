Items Lists

The Dead Space remake release date has been revealed alongside our very first look at how the game will improve on PS5 and Xbox Series X. This is not a remaster of the first huge hit on X360 or is it a 4th Entry in the series. This is a brand new re-imagining of one of the best beloved and impactful horror titles since Resident Evil 4. Being powered by Frostbite offering Ray Tracing, Physically based Materials and a slew of other boosts, suit up and return to the USG Ishimura and look at where they are improving and what more they could do.