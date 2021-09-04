CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to IGN's Garden Story wiki guide. Here you'll learn about the items lists in the game you might want to complete.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Wiki Guide

Welcome to IGN's complete guide to Call of Duty: Vanguard Easter Eggs, hidden references, and secret shout-outs. This Easter Eggs page is a stub. Make it more useful by clicking the "Edit" button and adding your own text, pictures, and videos!
How to Link Twitch to Madden 22: Account Connection Guide

Ready to earn some Twitch rewards for Madden 22? We've explained how to link the two accounts below. There are plenty of reasons why casual fans and intense players, alike, would want to link their gaming accounts with Twitch. Several major companies already encourage the practice with unique reward drops and items simply by watching or interacting with their official broadcasts on the platform. Some go as far as to hold the policy for streamers who broadcast their games—e.g.: The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) and its "Stream Team."
Sonic Colors: Ultimate - Official Launch Trailer

Join Sonic in the high-speed adventure of a lifetime. Dr. Eggman has built a huge interstellar amusement park, but he's captured an alien race and is using creatures called Wisps to power it. Sonic Colors: Ultimate introduces new features, upscaled visuals, enhanced gameplay, and a new game mode. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Spindle Items

. LETTERS TO THE EDITOR – We love to hear from you, and I’m always happy to see Letters to the Editor in my inbox. Unfortunately, sometimes we receive letters that don’t meet our criteria for publication, so here’s a refresher on what qualifies. Letters to the Editor can be up to 300 words in length and must include your […]
Razer's new Halo Infinite Xbox and PC products unlock in-game content

Razer today announced an upcoming line of officially licenced Halo Infinite gaming products designed for both Windows PC and Xbox console players. Each product’s design is inspired by Master Chief’s iconic Mjolnir Powered Assault Armor and comes with a unique code for an in-game item that can be unlocked when the Halo Infinite video game launches on December 8th later this year.
Aussie Deals: Free Nioh Complete, Reduced EA RPGs, Metro Bundle, and More!

Thank God it's allegedly Friday! (Had to check—lockdown brain says every day is basically the same.) More escapism is clearly what's required in our lives, which is why I've tapped a bunch of "full franchise" sales on PC. Xbox fans can also score a ton of value from a Borderlands and AC triple pack. Lastly, Deathloop is lurking around the corner and looks amazing, so take advantage of the cheap pre-order opportunity.
Lego Super Mario 64 Question Block set unfolds into an impressive diorama

A Super Mario 64 Lego Set has been revealed by Nintendo. Just below, you can check out the newly-unveiled Lego Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block, whose debut came earlier today on September 9. It's not entirely obvious what the new product even is at first, but the Block itself actually folds out into a pretty sizeable diorama, with everything you'd expect from Super Mario 64.
Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy Being Remastered for PC and PS5

Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: Lost Legacy are being remastered, with a PS5 version in the works from Naughty Dog and a PC version coming "shortly after" from Iron Galaxy. Revealed at today's PlayStation Showcase event, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will feature enhanced versions of both of the Naughty Dog adventures release for PS4. You can see some of the screenshots from the next-gen remaster just below.
WarioWare Gets It (Kind of) Plus Nintendo's Involvement in Retro and Metroid Prime - NVC 577

Welcoooome to Nintendo Voice Chat! A brand new WarioWare hits store shelves this week, and Casey DeFreitas is joined by Tom Marks, Taylor Lyles, and Rebekah Valentine to talk all about Wario's latest wacky game. Plus, hear about IGN's reviews for Life Is Strange: True Colors and Baldo: The Guardian Owls. And, a new interview is shedding light on Nintendo's involvement with Retro Studios during the development of Metroid Prime. All that and more, this week on NVC!
New Pokémon Funko Pops Are Coming, Including A Jumbo Charizard

Funko has unveiled several new Pokémon Pop figures set to join its lineup soon, including one that'll be particularly sought after (and yes, it's already sold out). Pidgeotto, Caterpie, Dragonite, and a metallic Squirtle are all currently available to pre-order, and a Jumbo Charizard completes the set. Unfortunately, the latter is exclusive to Target and is already sold out, so here's hoping for more stock later down the line.
Amazon Luna adds new games, channels, and Luna Couch local multiplayer

Amazon Luna adds a Family Channel today with a retro-themed channel coming soon. Luna Couch allows players to invite others to local multiplayer games through session codes and without the joining players needing to be subscribers. The service is now rolled out to Fire tablets and Chromebooks. The Amazon Luna...
Prezzy Guide - How to Level Up Characters

Crew Member's will raise in level and Job Title as they are given Prezzies. The higher the crew member's level and Job Title, the more Base Score you will earn in the Wario Cup challenges when that crew member is used. There are 100 Prezzy in total. Each Crew Member...
How to Unlock Everything

WarioWare: Get It Together! has quite a few blank, question-mark-filled spaces when you first start. There are more than a dozen characters, microgames, multiplayer games, ranked mode, cosmetics, art, and more to unlock in WarioWare: Get It Together. Here's how to unlock everything in WarioWare: Get It Together!. How to...
Far Cry 6 - Post Launch Overview Trailer

Watch the trailer for a look at what to expect with Far Cry 6's post-launch content, which brings the Season Pass featuring three DLC episodes. Additionally, free content such as weekly insurgencies, and more, will also be available. Deliver delicious tacos across Yara with Danny Trejo, fight the Yaran military with an impostor Rambo, and rescue Chorizo from the Upside Down with the Stranger Things crossover. Play weekly insurgencies and special ops missions for free from day one. Put yourself in the shoes of Vaas, Pagan Min, and Father Joseph and relive their origin stories in a new roguelite game mode with the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, available late 2021.
Wario Ware: Get it Together! Wiki Guide

Watch a video of Ashley's introduction in WarioWare: Get It Together! below. Ashley's Microgames all feature Food! There are 23 of them, and though they are introduced when Ashley is, they can be played by any character once the stage is completed at least once. Click through the Characters available in WarioWare: Get It Together! below.
Axiom Verge 2 Wiki Guide

There are nine weapons that you can find in Axiom Verge 2. Only three of them are needed to advance in the story. However, the most powerful weapons are optional, and they will make your journey easier if you pick them up.
Life is Strange: True Colors Wiki Guide

Welcome to IGN's complete list of Life is Strange: True Colors achievements/trophies. This list includes trophies that are obtained via collectibles as well as story-related trophies. There's a total of 41 trophies, including 34 Bronze, 0 Silver, 6 Gold, and 1 Platinum. You can find them all below; just beware...
Dead Space: Remake Performance Video Preview

The Dead Space remake release date has been revealed alongside our very first look at how the game will improve on PS5 and Xbox Series X. This is not a remaster of the first huge hit on X360 or is it a 4th Entry in the series. This is a brand new re-imagining of one of the best beloved and impactful horror titles since Resident Evil 4. Being powered by Frostbite offering Ray Tracing, Physically based Materials and a slew of other boosts, suit up and return to the USG Ishimura and look at where they are improving and what more they could do.
How Oxenfree II's Villains Are Affecting the Original Game

Oxenfree 2's villains are messing with sources so powerful, they're actually affecting the fabric of the original Oxenfree, thanks to a series of new radio broadcasts being incorporated into the PC version of Oxenfree. Night School Studio, the developers behind the series, explain what's happening, their unique approach to fleshing out the world of the beloved adventure game, and how it will inform the Oxenfree 2 story and villains players will meet in 2022. Learn more about this unique Oxenfree ARG straight from the developers behind it in this new update video.
Ganath Haros

You know, I can think of worse shores to randomly wash up on; Alphen sure did get lucky. Ganath Haros is a beautiful island and the fifth and final realm to explore in Tales of Arise before the second section of the game. Wield the Blazing Sword and join a...

