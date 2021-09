Franklin-based Health Connect America (HCA), a provider of mental and behavioral health services, has announced the expansion of its Electronics Recycling Solutions (ERS). ERS is designed to provide employment for adults who are diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other disabilities through an ethical solution to electronics waste management. The expansion has already created 10 new jobs for adults with disabilities with plans to continue increasing the number of hires as more locations across Tennessee are launched in Franklin, Johnson City and Chattanooga.