UTEP (1-0) looked to be in midseason form as the Miners dominated NM State (0-1), 30-3, on Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium in the 98th meeting of the Battle of I-10. UTEP claimed the Brass Spittoon and Silver Spade traveling trophies for the first time since 2016, while it marked the first win for the Miners in Las Cruces since the 2015 season. The announced attendance at Aggie Memorial Stadium was 19,034.