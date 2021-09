One of those was Trea Turner, who had a leadoff single in the first inning and one-out walk in the third. The Dodgers' only other hit off DeSclafani was a Corey Seager single in the fourth. DeSclafani relied more heavily on his offspeed pitches than was previously seen in five other starts against the Dodgers this season, during which the right-hander had a 9.45 ERA.