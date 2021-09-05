CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault County, MN

What to do with $2.6M

Faribault County Register
 5 days ago

How to spend more federal funds was the topic of discussion when the Faribault County Board of Commissioners met in a work session on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Faribault County will be receiving a total of $2.65 million through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11 of this year.

