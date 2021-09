President Biden said he’s "disappointed" in the Republican governors who plan to resist his vaccine mandate and are threatening legal action. "I am so disappointed," Biden said Friday during a visit to the Brookland Middle School after he told a reporter to "have at it" regarding a question about Republicans who have pushed back on his six-point coronavirus plan. "Particularly, some Republican governors have been so cavalier, with the health of these kids. So cavalier with the health of our communities.