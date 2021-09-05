CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers' Julio Urias: Posts 16th win

 5 days ago

Urias (16-3) won Saturday's 6-1 match with San Francisco, allowing one run on eight hits with eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings. Urias limited San Francisco's damage to a single run in the first inning and never encountered trouble thereafter in rolling to his MLB-leading 16th victory. The 26-year-old's eight strikeouts are his most in a start in nearly two months and Urias has now won three straight starts. He's also won seven straight decisions dating back to July 2.

