Dodgers' AJ Pollock: Slated to miss several weeks

Pollock was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain following Saturday's game against the Giants, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Pollock was removed from Saturday's game in the top of the first inning, and manager Dave Roberts said after the game that the outfielder is expected to miss at least 2-3 weeks. Chris Taylor is in line to serve as the primary left fielder while Pollock is sidelined, while Billy McKinney should see additional at-bats in a depth role.