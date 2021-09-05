CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Teen hospitalized with COVID-19 for nearly a month urges vaccination

By CNN Staff
WALB 10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A 15-year-old from Florida spent nearly a month in the hospital with COVID-19, treated with a ventilator and a medically induced coma. She is now encouraging others to get vaccinated. Just weeks ago, 15-year-old Paulina Velasquez was fighting for her life in a Florida hospital....

www.walb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Hospital#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Cnn#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthophthalmologytimes.com

COVID-19: Investigators focus on vaccine’s impact on eyes

A study in the United Arab Emirates reported a possible link between adverse ocular events and a COVID-19 vaccination. Investigators in the United Arab Emirates reported a possible association between ocular adverse events and a COVID-19 vaccination (Sinopharm).1. The events developed after patients received the first dose of the vaccine....
Alabama Statewtvy.com

East Alabama Health reports alarming spike in COVID deaths

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Health has released new data showing an alarming spike in COVID deaths. The organization says there have been 26 COVID-related deaths at East Alabama Medical Center in the past month. In comparison, there were 28 deaths at the hospital between March 1 and July 31.
Florida Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Widow urges vaccination at funeral of Florida officer who died of COVID-19

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Standing in front of roughly 100 family members and officers in The Coliseum, the police officer’s widow offered a warning at her husband’s funeral Tuesday. “I promise you,” Karen Weiskopf said of the coronavirus, “it’s grueling, dangerous — and it will destroy you.”. Her husband, St....
Cincinnati, OHCincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Children's Joins National Pediatric Hospitals to Urge COVID-19 Vaccinations, Masks, Staff Relief

A local hospital is asking everyone to think of the children as COVID-19 becomes more dangerous than ever. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and several dozen pediatric healthcare facilities throughout the United States are joining forces this week to champion coronavirus protocols that could help protect children from contracting or succumbing to the virus.
Georgia StateWALB 10

“It’s just not worth the risk.” South Georgia hospital experiences high numbers of COVID-related deaths

Thomasville, Ga. (WCTV) - Within the first week of September, Archbold Medical Center has already reported 13 COVID-related deaths. While the Delta variant continues to surge among the younger population, the vaccination rate in Thomas County has remained under 50%. According to Archbold’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Coy Irvin, they are seeing a small increase in interest however, as more people see the severe impact COVID is having on the the youth demographic.
Gordon County, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sheriff urges Gordon County citizens to consider COVID-19 vaccination

Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston issued the following statement Friday regarding the recent COVID-19 resurgence:. “As Sheriff of Gordon County, the physical safety of each and every person in our community is, and always has been, my first priority. Now, we are facing a critical resurgence of the the COVID-19 virus, in a new, much more contagious, and potentially even more deadly form, the Delta Variant. Earlier this week, I met with representatives of our local hospital at their request. We rely on them daily for our health care needs for ourselves, our spouses, parents, and our children. They play a major role in our community. The news from the hospital is deeply disturbing. The hospital is, in their own words “overwhelmed” with patients suffering from COVID-19. The hospital, and others in Northwest Georgia are operating well beyond capacity. The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is over capacity, and many patients are on ventilators. The doctors said that the acuity of the infections is much worse than in the initial outbreak, and the patients are in large part young and otherwise healthy. I have also met with several doctors who practice medicine here in Calhoun. They have told me clearly that 95% of the people being hospitalized are unvaccinated. 100% of COVID patients on ventilators are unvaccinated. As much as this situation is tragic, we have the ability to mitigate and alleviate it. The medical facts are undisputed: the vaccine prevents infection in most cases and absolutely lessens the severity of the sickness in almost all cases. Unfortunately, almost 70% of our county remains unvaccinated.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
McAlester News-Capital

Health officials urge COVID-19 testing, vaccinations

Cars lined streets leading to Pittsburg County medical facilities as COVID-19 continued its resurgence this week. The Oklahoma State Health Department reported nearly 300 active cases in Pittsburg County as of Wednesday’s weekly data dump in the same week Wilburton and Hartshorne schools transitioned to distance learning this week due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Nebraska StateWCPO

Nebraska man dying of COVID-19 urges others to get vaccinated

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha man who refused to get vaccinated is now dying of COVID-19. Now, he and his family are hoping other people won't make the same mistake. In a hospital room surrounded by pictures and grandchildren, Mike Leick reflects on a summer of hardship where he went from being a healthy 65-year-old man to dealing with impending death due to COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy