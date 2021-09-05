Teen hospitalized with COVID-19 for nearly a month urges vaccination

Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston issued the following statement Friday regarding the recent COVID-19 resurgence:. “As Sheriff of Gordon County, the physical safety of each and every person in our community is, and always has been, my first priority. Now, we are facing a critical resurgence of the the COVID-19 virus, in a new, much more contagious, and potentially even more deadly form, the Delta Variant. Earlier this week, I met with representatives of our local hospital at their request. We rely on them daily for our health care needs for ourselves, our spouses, parents, and our children. They play a major role in our community. The news from the hospital is deeply disturbing. The hospital is, in their own words “overwhelmed” with patients suffering from COVID-19. The hospital, and others in Northwest Georgia are operating well beyond capacity. The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is over capacity, and many patients are on ventilators. The doctors said that the acuity of the infections is much worse than in the initial outbreak, and the patients are in large part young and otherwise healthy. I have also met with several doctors who practice medicine here in Calhoun. They have told me clearly that 95% of the people being hospitalized are unvaccinated. 100% of COVID patients on ventilators are unvaccinated. As much as this situation is tragic, we have the ability to mitigate and alleviate it. The medical facts are undisputed: the vaccine prevents infection in most cases and absolutely lessens the severity of the sickness in almost all cases. Unfortunately, almost 70% of our county remains unvaccinated.