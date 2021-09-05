Stripped Away: Tobacco market grows darker with closure of county's last warehouse

Throughout Daviess County, tobacco is in the process of being harvested and hung in barns like it has been for generations.

But there is far less of it, and for the first time in anyone’s memory, there are no local warehouses within Daviess County to market the burley tobacco that once covered thousands of acres of farmland within the county.

In 2020, Daviess County’s last tobacco warehouse — Big Independent at 1875 Old Calhoun Road — quietly closed.

And then in March, the property was sold to Crabtree Holdings LLC, for $1.625 million.

Hugh Bittel, co-owner of Big Independent, said equipment and labor costs have gone up dramatically for tobacco farmers, but the cigarette companies have refused to increase what they are willing to pay, which has averaged $2 per pound for two-plus decades.

“It wasn’t that we wanted to quit, but I couldn’t look at farmers anymore and say, ‘Will you please grow tobacco for us or even the companies?’ ” Bittel said. “That’s because the prices they were paying, you can’t make any money. ...I talked to the company and asked if there was any chance you’d give us a nickel or dime to help show a little profit? And they said, ‘No.’ ”

According to the Daviess County Farm Service Agency’s data, the number of planted tobacco acres has dropped by nearly 800 acres during the past 10 years.

In 2011, the county reported 1,801 acres of tobacco and 193 farms growing it.

This year, the FSA reported 1,024 acres of tobacco planted and 111 farms growing it.

Although tobacco growers have soured on burley grown for cigarettes, those who are remaining in the game are planting dark tobacco and selling to companies that produce smokeless tobacco products, such as snuff.

Knottsville farmer Aaron Walker planted 20 acres — 10 burley and 10 dark tobacco acres — this year.

Walker transports his tobacco to Hopkinsville. where it’s sold to Altria, which owns multiple subsidiaries such as Phillip Morris USA, Helix Innovations and USA Smokeless Tobacco Co.

Walker, who fluctuates between planting 16 to 24 tobacco acres, said the bulk of his burley and dark tobacco go into smokeless products, with 2 acres sold for cigarettes.

“They adjust our contracts about every year according to their requirements and what they can use,” Walker said.

Big Independent was originally built in 1939 at 2415 Parrish Ave. and took up 5.2 acres.

But on Dec. 14, 1982, Big Independent, the city’s largest tobacco warehouse, was destroyed by a fire. It also contained more than 300,000 pounds of tobacco inside at the time of the blaze.

After the fire, Big Independent co-owner John Calhoun and his partners moved it to Old Calhoun Road, just west of Owensboro. Calhoun later sold the warehouse to Bill Kuegel, Charlie Kamuf and Bittel’s father, Anthony.

And for much of Big Independent’s history, tobacco growers operated under the Agricultural Adjustment Act of 1938.

Under that law, there was a federal program of tobacco quotas and price supports that limited the amount growers could sell but set a minimum price for their leaf. However, the tobacco was also sold through auctions that could bring a greater price than the set federal rate.

In 2004, the Fair and Equitable Tobacco Reform Act removed the quota restrictions and price supports. The law also established the Tobacco Transition Payment Program, known as the “buyout,” which provided compensation to quota owners and tobacco farmers over a 10-year period. The last of those payments were made in January 2014.

And since the buyout, tobacco has been sold through contracts between individual growers and tobacco companies.

Walker, 41, is a first-generation tobacco farmer who didn’t start growing tobacco until a year after the buyout.

“In 2005, I was able to contract and grow tobacco,” Walker said. “Had it not been for that, I wouldn’t be farming today — at least not on the scale I am today. We’re row-cropping about 2,800 acres; we feed cattle and we have a cow-calf operation.”

After the buyout, Big Independent became a receiving station for Reynolds Tobacco Co. and later for British American Tobacco.

Bittel said the decline of cigarette smoking and foreign tobacco production have dramatically decreased the demand for U.S. burley tobacco. Tobacco companies raised their prices on cigarettes but kept wanting to pay farmers the same rate year after year.

“As a grower, I raised tobacco all my life until last year,” Bittel said. “I didn’t quit tobacco. Tobacco quit me. You sure can’t grow something and lose money.”

