Samuel Leonard ROYAL OAK — Samuel "Robbie" Robinson Leonard, III of Royal Oak, Maryland, passed at the age of 42 on August 27, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was the son of Samuel R. Leonard, Jr. and Jean Leonard. A lifelong resident of Talbot County, Robbie graduated from St. Michaels High School and the school's automotive program. He wrestled and played Little League baseball. Robbie worked in the family seafood business. He loved the outdoors and was happiest hunting, fishing, being on the water and working with the equipment on his family farm. He loved history, especially reading about the World Wars. Robbie will be remembered for his caring and generous spirit.