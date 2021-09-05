Nike Dunk High Gets a "Toasty" Pink Makeover for Fall
Nike has reworked the Dunk High in a fall-ready “Toasty” colorway. The silhouette boasts hues of blush pink throughout with hits of white for a balanced look. As part of the brand’s “Move to Zero” campaign, the upper is made of recycled fabrics and features horizontal stitching details. Elsewhere, the Swoosh is crafted from suede, while the lining comes with soft fleece material that will keep your feet warm this coming fall and winter. Rounding out the piece are the white midsoles and beige outsoles, as well as Nike’s pinwheel logo found on the tongue tabs and insoles.hypebae.com
Comments / 0