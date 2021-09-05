CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Nike Dunk High Gets a "Toasty" Pink Makeover for Fall

Hypebae
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNike has reworked the Dunk High in a fall-ready “Toasty” colorway. The silhouette boasts hues of blush pink throughout with hits of white for a balanced look. As part of the brand’s “Move to Zero” campaign, the upper is made of recycled fabrics and features horizontal stitching details. Elsewhere, the Swoosh is crafted from suede, while the lining comes with soft fleece material that will keep your feet warm this coming fall and winter. Rounding out the piece are the white midsoles and beige outsoles, as well as Nike’s pinwheel logo found on the tongue tabs and insoles.

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Dunk#Blush Pink#The Dunk High
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Icon Swim X Latto Swim Collection

Summer may almost be over, but Icon Swim still wants you to look good poolside. Most recently the swimwear brand partnered with Big Latto for a beach-ready collection. After weeks of promoting the capsule, it officially dropped on Friday. “and then a GODDESS was born ✨ The Core Collection with...
Beauty & Fashioninputmag.com

Michael Jordan’s son teases another Trophy Room x Nike Air Jordan sneaker

Trophy Room, the Florida sneaker boutique owned by Michael Jordan's son Marcus, may have another collaboration with Jordan Brand in the works. Marcus Jordan teased in a recent Instagram post that “we back soon,” posing in front of a new Trophy Room store covered in “Family Reunion” promotions hinting at another Jordan x Jordan partnership. A window graphic behind him also displays a grayed-out silhouette — which looks a lot like an Air Jordan 1 High — only fueling speculation more.
Beauty & FashionSneakerFiles

Jordan 6-17-23 ‘Black Metallic’ Releasing Soon

We recently showcased the ‘Carmine’ pair, and now we take a look at the ‘Black Metallic’ Jordan 6-17-23. The model last dropped in 2014 and so far for 2021, we have two colorways releasing. This Jordan 6-17-23 combines elements from the Air Jordan 6 and the Air Jordan 17. When...
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

A New Speed-Lacing System Lands On The Nike Air Max 95

A year removed from its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 continues to deliver compelling options to savvy and casual sneaker enthusiasts alike. For its latest proposition, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design has opted for an autumn-friendly “Khaki/Black” colorway complete with a non-standard speed-lacing system clad in “Total Orange.”. Slightly...
Appareltheeverygirl.com

Nike Just Dropped a Trendsetting Campaign With Serena Williams

There’s hardly a more recognizable or significant athlete than Serena Williams, who has dominated both on the tennis court and as an entrepreneur for as long as most of us can remember. She’s dabbled in the fashion world with her launch of S by Serena, but she’s now shifting gears, with the launch of an inclusive campaign with Nike that’s been a long time coming—and that’s guaranteed to sell out.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Eleven Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines from August 28th to September 3rd

Despite a commitment to innovation from the top players in the sneaker space, decades-old silhouettes continue making waves. The New Balance 550 from 1989, for example, has become the Boston-based brand’s darling, delivering compelling two-tone style after compelling two-tone style. The older, but also made-for-basketball Nike Dunk High has reveled in the spotlight for much longer (especially thanks to the success of Nike SB). Most recently, however, Peter Moore’s iconic design from 1985 has joined the Nike By You program, offering consumers to flex their creative muscles with custom pairs, or to simply recreate colorways they caught an “L” on. Elsewhere, the Nike Air Force 1 and Nike Air Max 1 from 1982 and 1987, respectively, also appeared in new styles ahead of their respective 40th and 35th anniversaries.
Shoppingsneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux”

Though not quite the classic we remember, the Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” spiritually succeeds a veritable classic. And while some may have preferred it return atop the AJ7, the colorway still offers a strong sense of nostalgia. Landing in just a couple of days, the offering bears a close resemblance...
LifestyleSneakerFiles

Fragment x Nike Dunk High ‘Tokyo’ Official Images

After releasing the Fragment x Nike Dunk High ‘Beijing’ in June, Fujiwara Hiroshi, and Nike will debut their next Dunk High in Black and Navy and a tribute to Tokyo. This Nike Dunk High is inspired by the 2010 Fragment x Nike Dunk High ‘City Pack’ while using a similar color scheme as the ‘New York’ pair. However, the 2021 iteration will have alternate color blocking and will represent Tokyo. Utilizing the same color blocking as the Beijing pair, we have Midnight Navy on the panels, ankle, and toe. Next, we have Fragment’s double lightning bolt logo on the lateral ankle and insoles, while a White midsole with additional branding and a Black rubber outsole finishes the look.
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 KO "Storm Blue" Release Date Revealed: Photos

Just a few months ago, Jumpman brought back the Air Jordan 1 KO, which has been known over the years as the High OGs less expensive cousin. This shoe was originally released in the late 80s as a way to offer something more affordable to consumers. With the unique materials and color blocking, it was rumored that the KO stood for "knock off" which is certainly ironic when you consider it was Nike themselves naming it that.
ApparelHighsnobiety

Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG "Patent Bred" Release Date, Info, Price

Model: Air Jordan 1 "Patent Bred" Editor's Notes: Debating the most iconic sneakers of all time could take you all day (or a lifetime) but predicting which silhouettes and colorways might make it into that debate may prove an easier task. For the well-versed sneakerhead, the Nike Air Jordan 1 "Bred" probably comes to mind.
ApparelHypebae

Jump on the Bustier Trend With These 13 Stylish Tops

Traditionally worn as undergarments for shaping one’s curves and accentuating the bust, bustiers have remerged to become a fashion staple in recent years, loved by celebrities from Rihanna to Bella Hadid to BLACKPINK member Jennie. Designed to help lift the chest, a bustier typically features built-in bra cups and has a slightly more relaxed fit compared to its restrictive counterpart, the corset. For those looking to get in on the trend, below, we have gathered 13 stylish bustier tops for all budgets.
ApparelHypebae

Nike Adds "Red Lipstick" to the Air Jordan 14 Low

Following Aleali May’s “Fortune” iteration, Nike‘s Air Jordan 14 Low has been reworked once again — this time, in “Red Lipstick.”. The upcoming women’s sneaker is dominantly covered in stark black and crafted from premium matte leather material. Meanwhile, striking pops of red can be found on the tongue, throat and collar. Sticking to the colorway’s name, the insoles are printed with red lipstick marks along with a white Jumpman logo. Rounding out the silhouette are the jeweled badge on the lateral and the speckled black midsoles accompanied by a silver midfoot shank.
ApparelHighsnobiety

The Nike Air Max 95 Gets a Functional Makeover

Editor's Notes: If we can take anything from the rise of outdoor brands within the streetwear space, it's that utility and function are desirable traits. When it comes to footwear, nothing quite says function like a speed lacing system. Functional lacing systems that utilize cord locks and stretch elastic laces...
ShoppingHighsnobiety

Nike Dunk Low "Archeo Pink" and "Pink Velvet" Release Info

Price: $95-110 Buy: Online at Nike SNKRS US. Editor's Notes: It's been a good year – or bad if you think the release calendar has been oversaturated – for the Nike Dunk Low. Between releases like the "Camo Pack," UNDEFEATED's "5 on It," Virgil Abloh's "The 50," and a spectrum of blocked colors, we've been spoilt for choice.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

The Nike Air Huarache Receives Its Own Halloween-Ready Colorway

September has only just started and brands are already beginning to look ahead. Nike, just like adidas, is preparing their treats for Halloween, setting up the beloved Air Huarache with an on-theme black and orange colorway. Thick slabs of smooth leather wrap the side and toe, coated with an orange...

Comments / 0

Community Policy