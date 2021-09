Tennessee and Pitt are set for a high noon showdown on Saturday on ESPN as the Volunteers look to start the Josh Heupel era at 2-0. This isn’t a common occurrence by any stretch. The Vols and Panthers have only met twice before in the 1980s back when Johnny Majors was at the reins in Knoxville, with Pitt winning both matchups in 1980 and 1983. Tennessee will look to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself at Neyland Stadium against a Panthers team riding a blowout win over UMass in their season opener.