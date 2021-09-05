CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Dabo… we love the amount of skill players brought in each recruiting cycle

But for the love of humanity can we use this recruiting cycle to bring in 25 ( high rated ) offensive linemen? These skill players aren’t any good if we have no one blocking for them!. Thank you!

College Football World Reacts To FSU Quarterback News

Florida State just kicked off its 2021 season against Notre Dame, and it will be Jordan Travis, not McKenzie Milton, starting at quarterback. Travis, who began his career at Louisville, beat out Milton, a UCF transfer, for the starting nod. In 2020, Travis passed for 1,056 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions for FSU.
Kirby Smart challenges young skill players ahead of Clemson opener

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia needs young skill players to step up against Clemson. Georgia got some very good news on...
Wednesday evening: Dabo Swinney 'loves the focus' of his team

After practice on Wednesday evening, head coach Dabo Swinney virtually met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Oh man excited Wednesday is here. Love the focus of the guys. You can feel the energy. It's been a good week. Last day of pads today, shorts tomorrow. Meetings and walk-through Friday then head up to Charlotte and get ready to play, man. Feel good about our plan and now we have to go execute it."
Re: I love Dabo, but..

Long time fan, first time posting. Lots of comments talking about O line and DJ, but this is all on Dabo. He is the head guy and responsible for the product on the field. I think he is great and the team is still really good, but not elite. I’ve been reading posts on this board about the poor play calling and O line play since 2019, and I 100% agree these are areas that need to be addressed to win another natty. Question is what has Dabo done since 2019 to address. Looks exactly the same to me. We are one playoff loss away from becoming the next Choklahoma, the team nobody wants to see in the playoff because they cruise through an easy schedule and then can’t compete in a big boy football game. The loss last night was bad but what concerns me more is UGA is not elite. Great defense but they will get hammered by Bama with that offense. We were elite from 2015-2018 but not at that level 2019-2021.
I know Dabo likes to build depth but we need to destroy

Teams the rest of the season and hope someone from big 12 and pac conference champions loses. With no ranked teams to play we have to win with style points and hope maybe NCST and ACCCG game opponent ends up ranked when we play them. Unless UGA or Bama craps...
With FCS Mercer Bears on deck, Alabama football coach Nick Saban questions No. 1 Crimson Tide's 'ability to maintain intensity'

An obviously frustrated Nick Saban said Wednesday that Alabama still has a lot to prove after it beat Miami 44-13 in its season opener last week. Saban harkened back to his "rat poison" comments from 2017 and said the top-ranked Crimson Tide didn't come out prepared to practice Monday. He questioned whether that was because they didn't respect their upcoming opponent, Mercer, which competes in the FCS.
Simple question - isn’t DJ a baller??

Yes but look at that protection. Clean pocket. ball is out in 3 ish, maybe 4 seconds. He sure looked so much more confident in the pocket. Note: the pocket wasn’t that clean the entire game against ND, and he ran very little because he was nursing a banged up shoulder from an earlier game. If the Oline gets it together we will see a ton more of that version of DJU5.
CU will find out in September their fate

As far as playoffs are concerned. If the boys can Rally the troops to get out of NC state with the W. Tigers may indeed have the momentum to roll on through. At Pitt will be the only conceivable test left. ACC championship is ours if we get there cause we always gonna ring that 🛎 bell for the ACC title.
Executive Director of the Senior Bowl explains why NFL scouts will love OSU TE Jeremy Ruckert

It takes a unique player with a diverse skill set to be a tight end, and Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert is one of those players. A lot of offenses love to have tight ends that can catch the ball and make plays with yards after the catch. However, a good tight end must be able to also do the dirty work of an offensive lineman. That includes operating as an efficient run blocker, clearing lanes for the ball carrier.
College football - 9-11 - Flyovers

There should be some good media tomorrow about 9-11 etc. I am hoping someone in the media will collect the footage of each games flyover and string it together ..... not sure how difficult that would be though !!!!. God Bless us all.
It’ll be interesting to see Elliott’s play calling tomorrow.

I get kind of a Rob Spence feeling about him. If you hadn’t just made that ridiculous comment…. I wouldn’t be optimistic you could make a comment that ridiculous. “Prior to joining the Orange, Spence enjoyed a successful four-year run at Clemson. During his tenure at Clemson, the Tigers had two top-25 seasons, went to three bowl games, and won 25 games - the most victories in a three year period since 1990-91. Clemson led the ACC in scoring offense twice under Spence. A Tiger led the ACC in receptions or yards during Spence’s first three years at Clemson.“ ~ Bio at Georgetown.
Don’t Overlook FSU

They may present more of a challenge than in years past. They have always had talent but the coaching has not been there lately, that looks to have changed. heres the thing..if our output is ever what it was last Sat. -urday...then we are game to lose to ANYbody. So...

