Here I go again on my own, goin’ down the only road I’ve ever known… The road to villainy. Once more we must apply our mustache wax and curl those puppies up, as we’re going to take another villainous look at a Notre Dame opponent, the Toledo Rockets. Now they say it’s bad form to punch down, luckily for you, bad form is my middle name! (It’s actually Montford, which actually is a pretty good villain name in its own right). The Rockets will be the 5th MAC school to come into Notre Dame stadium in the Brian Kelly era, and BK is touting them as the best of the bunch. So let’s take a peak at what’s in store shall we?