OLD STATION (CBS SF) — Cal Fire announced new evacuation orders in Lassen County early Thursday evening as the massive Dixie Fire continued to rip through the forests of Lassen Volcanic National Park. The latest order issued at 4 p.m. expanded the evacuation zone from the fire north of Highway 44 from the Lassen County line east to Forest Services Route 32NO2 and north to the Blacks Mountain and Halls Flat area. Additionally, evacuation warnings have been issued for north of the Halls Flat area from the Lassen County line east to Pittville Road and north to Black Gulch Road as well...