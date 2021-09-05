CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

If the offense would have been on fire tonight

 5 days ago

The defense would have gotten beat constantly over the top. Its rare to see both units have a good game on the same night.

#American Football
Football
Sports
Georgia State
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Clemson vs. Georgia

Clemson and Georgia did their best Penn State-Wisconsin impression during Saturday night’s primetime game. The Badgers and Nittany Lions began the college football day with an absolute snooze-fest. The Big Ten foes didn’t score a single point in the first half. The final score wound up being 16-10. Almost every college football fan and analyst spent the entire morning making fun of Big Ten football because of it. Now, it’s Clemson’s and Georgia’s turn.
College Sports
1130 AM: The Tiger

Who Could Be The Next LSU Football Head Coach?

Look, as far as I'm concerned, Ed Orgeron should have a lifetime contract to be the Head Football Coach at LSU. He's got a National Championship, brought the greatest college football season in history to LSU, and embodies the state. But I'm realistic, LSU fans aren't always realistic. IF Coach...
Georgia State

Dabo Swinney: Georgia game was 'there for the taking'

The Clemson Tigers made their fair share of critical mistakes in their 10-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Head coach Dabo Swinney offered a detailed list of these errors Tuesday in his weekly meeting with the media. According to Swinney, it was those errors that cost the Tigers and had...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL referee Terry Killens caught making up penalty on hot mic?

NFL official Terry Killens had an embarrassing moment during Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During the second quarter of the game, Bucs center Ryan Jensen was called for taunting, while Carlos Watkins was called for unnecessary roughness. The penalties offset, which gave the Bucs first-and-10 at the Dallas 24. They ended up scoring a touchdown on the possession.
Greensboro, NC
The Spun

There Are 4 College Football Games Tonight – Here’s The Schedule

Week 2 of the college football season will get underway later tonight with four primetime matchups. Kansas at #17 Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET: Coming off their program’s first win since 2019, the Jayhawks will have a tough matchup tonight as they look to continue that success. The Chanticleers on the other hand are coming off a stellar 2020 season and a blowout Week 1 victory. With the home-field advantage, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal are favored by 26.5 points.
Georgia State

Clemson football's running game coming up empty against Georgia

CHARLOTTE – Clemson’s worst rushing performances of all time were in jeopardy through three quarters of Saturday night’s game against Georgia in the inaugural Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Georgia’s defense limited the Tigers to minus-19 yards rushing while taking a 10-0 lead after three quarters of...
Clemson, SC

Re: A couple of screen passes would have been nice,

Totally agree. I understand that Will Taylor is a scrambler and has good footsteps. Having a running QB in for a few plays might have worked against a UGA D that was not concerned about DJ running. Will got 1 play, and it was for positive yards. Why not more?
Football

Simple question - isn’t DJ a baller??

Yes but look at that protection. Clean pocket. ball is out in 3 ish, maybe 4 seconds. He sure looked so much more confident in the pocket. Note: the pocket wasn’t that clean the entire game against ND, and he ran very little because he was nursing a banged up shoulder from an earlier game. If the Oline gets it together we will see a ton more of that version of DJU5.
MLB

3 Chicago Cubs prospects who have been on fire lately

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) The Chicago Cubs, written off and left for dead after trading nearly everybody of value at the trade deadline, have surprised some folks of late – winners of seven of their last height heading into the final weeks of the 2012 season. Still, they find...
Charlotte, NC

Bulldog Commit Pearce Spurlin Liked What He Saw In Charlotte

2023 Georgia commit Pearce Spurlin was among the dozens of high profile recruits in Charlotte for last weekend’s top five matchup between Georgia and Clemson. It sounds like the ‘Dawgs didn’t disappoint the Sunshine State tight end. “It was awesome”, Spurlin told Dawg Sports without no hesitation, “probably my favorite...
College Sports

Swinney updates Williams injury

On Sunday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced that sophomore wide receiver E.J. Williams would undergo surgery for a thumb injury sustained in last Saturday’s game vs. Georgia and would miss at least four weeks. However, on Tuesday, Swinney passed along some potential good news regarding Williams’ injury status, telling...
Football

Pinion..

Re: 65 yards out of bounds at the 2…. It’s was “ok”***. I’ve always said if he didn’t go pro as a junior.. We would’ve won the national championship in 2015 versus Alabama. His kick offs were unreturnable. Kenyon Drake doesn’t house his kickoff. Plus punting field position.
Clemson, SC

Dabo Swinney says 2021 team 'will be one of the better teams' at Clemson

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. "Really tough loss this past week, but really proud of the effort of our team-- proud of the grit, and the will to win that I saw in our guys. Then also how they've responded, that's been a real positive over the last couple of days. We've had wins around here in the past where I've not been real happy. We've had losses around here where I watched the tape, and I'm furious because I didn't see what you have to have in place to be able to win. That was not the case, Saturday night. Everything from an intangible standpoint that I think you got to have to win was on full display with our kids-- their fight their heart, their will to win, their expectation, man, was tremendous."
Virginia State
247Sports

'This is our moment to go out and play': Illini defense has all eyes on Virginia

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Sydney Brown nodded his head back towards the Irwin Indoor Practice Facility to point out the venue where he worked on his initial understanding of the new Illinois defensive scheme. About 100 yards away is the grass practice field, which is across from Memorial Stadium, the two locations that will help him and the rest of the defense flip the page after a disappointing week.
College Sports

CU will find out in September their fate

As far as playoffs are concerned. If the boys can Rally the troops to get out of NC state with the W. Tigers may indeed have the momentum to roll on through. At Pitt will be the only conceivable test left. ACC championship is ours if we get there cause we always gonna ring that 🛎 bell for the ACC title.
NFL

Zach Charbonnet Establishing Himself As RB To Watch

As we approach Week 3 of the college football season, let’s talk about one player who has already thrust himself into the national spotlight after two impressive games: Zach Charbonnet. As a 4-star recruit (and the No. 4 running back in the nation) out of the powerhouse program of Oaks...

