CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Furlough end unlikely to resolve driver and care staff shortage, says thinktank

By Phillip Inman
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgO52_0bn3GDjS00
Supermarkets have sometimes struggled to fill the shelves due to HGV lorry driver shortages. Photograph: Maureen McLean/REX/Shutterstock

Britain’s shortage of lorry drivers and care staff is unlikely to be solved by furloughed workers being made redundant when the job protection scheme ends at the end of the month, according to a study by a leading thinktank.

A mismatch between the types of jobs that are no longer needed and the vacancies in industries facing a significant lack of skilled staff will persist into next year without government intervention, the Resolution Foundation said.

The warning came as truck companies said a national shortage of 500,000 lorry and van drivers could lead to a rise in food prices .

Business leaders from across the retail, wholesale and farming sectors have criticised the government’s response to supermarket shortages after an exodus of European Union drivers, which they said could not be replaced by domestic drivers in the short term.

The Federation of Wholesale Distributors, which represents about 600 firms in the wholesale sector, said businesses were offering incentives and higher wages that would need to be passed on to retailers.

Calls for the government to offer year-long visas to foreign truck drivers were rebuffed last month by the business minister, Kwasi Kwarteng . He told business leaders they needed to train and support domestic workers rather than call for sticking plaster solutions.

The Resolution Foundation report found that as many as 900,000 workers will still be on the furlough scheme when it ends on 30 September, most of them older workers or those under the age of 25. It said that while older workers may leave the job market altogether if they are made redundant and young workers may find alternative jobs, there was likely to be a rise in unemployment next month, possibly from the current 4.7% figure to as high as 5.5%.

“Age continues to be a significant factor,” the report said. “While under-25s have been the age group most likely to be on furlough for most of the crisis, over-65s have recently become the group with the highest furlough rates – and most likely to have been furloughed for long periods of time – putting them at higher risk of job losses when the scheme ends.

“Older workers also suffer more severe consequences from losing their jobs than other age groups. Over-55s are less likely than younger workers to return to work within six months of becoming unemployed, and tend to take a substantial pay cut when they do return,” it added.

Tens of thousands of graduates are also expected to join the workforce in the autumn, many following a year-long delay while they continued with their education, putting additional pressure on the jobs market.

Hannah Slaughter, an economist at the foundation, said the government should also protect workers that cannot find a job by maintaining the current level of universal credit.

The chancellor, Rishi Sunak, plans to cut universal credit by £20 a week from next month. The £20 was introduced at the start of the pandemic, and its loss will affect the incomes of 6 million families and about half of all UK children.

“With firms already reporting hiring bottlenecks, even a fresh surge in job starts in unlikely to be enough to prevent unemployment rising this autumn,” Slaughter said.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the labour market, the chancellor should maintain the £20 uplift to universal credit. Cutting support while unemployment is rising is bad politics, bad economics and bad for living standards.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furlough#Politics#Food Prices#Uk#Hgv#The Resolution Foundation#European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
EconomyThe Guardian

Boris Johnson squeezes working people in national insurance hike

The prime minister, once again, had to level with us. Flanked by his chancellor and health secretary, he kicked off with some truth bombs. NHS waiting lists would get worse before they got better. Social care wouldn’t improve without more money, and that money must come from tax. It couldn’t...
Grocery & SupermaketBBC

Food shortages could be permanent, warns industry body

Labour shortages in the food industry means consumers may not be able to find the products they like in supermarkets, an industry boss has warned. "The just-in-time system is no longer working and I don't think it'll work again," Food and Drink Federation (FDF) boss Ian Wright said at an Institute for Government event on Friday.
HealthAccountancy Age

Social care levy has potential to stifle growth, experts warn

Tax and business advisory experts have raised concerns over the UK government’s plans to raise national insurance contributions (NICs), arguing that the added strain on businesses could bear significant knock-on implications for the wider economy. Dubbed as a ‘social care levy’, the proposed hike will see the National Insurance tax...
EconomyTelegraph

Council tax bills will rise for millions to pay for social care

Council tax bills will have to rise for millions of households next year to pay for social care despite Boris Johnson's tax raid, ministers fear. This would mean families facing a "double whammy" of tax hikes as the 1.25 percentage point increase in National Insurance is due to come into force at the same time as the council tax rises in April next year.
Economyinvesting.com

One million Britons could be on furlough when scheme ends, data suggests

LONDON (Reuters) - Up to 1 million people could still be on Britain's furlough programme when it expires at the end of the month, official figures suggested on Thursday after the number of people leaving the scheme had slowed. The finance ministry said 1.6 million workers were still furloughed at...
Public Healthinvesting.com

UK furlough total fell to 1.6 million at end of July - ministry

LONDON (Reuters) - A total of 1.6 million people were on Britain's COVID emergency furlough scheme as of July 31, down from almost 2 million a month earlier, the finance ministry said on Thursday. The furlough scheme is due to expire at the end of September. "The number of people...
Health ServicesNursing Times

Plans for tax rise to support NHS and reform social care

The prime minister has announced a 1.25% tax rise in order to increase funding for health and social care by £36bn over the next three years. He said this would help address the risks of “catastrophic costs” for social care. But only £5.4bn of the funding will go to social care over the initial three-year period, beginning in 2022-23.
HealthBBC

Will the cap really fix the social care system?

Ministers have announced a hike in national insurance to invest more in health and care. As well as boosting NHS spending, the money will be used to pay for a cap on the costs people face if they need social care which includes help at home or a move into a care home.
Income TaxPosted by
The Guardian

Making workers foot the bill for social care and pensions is deeply unfair

Tuesday’s announcements on national insurance contributions (NICs) will see working age adults pay disproportionately for what is overwhelmingly pension-age care. Buried on the same day was the news that departments are being asked to plan 5% cuts to “non-priority” services each year until 2024. Within just weeks the furlough scheme is set to be dissolved, with an estimated 1.9 million staff still being supported at the latest count. And by October, 4.2m households relying on universal credit will face the deepest overnight cut to welfare in UK history. It’s a cruel start to the government’s new parliamentary term. Expect the phrase “Brexit dividend” to keep a low profile this autumn.
WorldHRmagazine.co.uk

Social care tax disproportionately affects low-income workers

Prime minister Boris Johnson announced the new social care package, which he called "the biggest catch-up programme" in the NHS' history in the House of Commons yesterday (7 September). The 1.25 percentage point increase is expected to raise about £12bn, but it has been met with criticism from many. Neil...
EconomyBBC

Staff shortages could last two years, says CBI

The shortage of workers that is affecting supply chains across Britain could last for up to two years, according to the business body, the Confederation of British Industry. Industries from pig farming to fast food have said the lack of skilled staff is disrupting their business. The CBI said the...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Food shortages will end when workers are paid more, say HGV drivers

McDonalds has run out of milkshakes, Nando’s and KFC are struggling to stock enough chicken and the Co-op says it faces the worst food shortages in memory.While the country is hardly on the brink of famine, it is clear that the UK has a problem getting food to where it needs to be and the situation looks set to worsen.Iceland’s boss is among those to have raised the prospect of empty supermarket shelves at Christmas thanks to an ongoing shortage of lorry drivers.Debate on the topic has divided partly along the fault line of Brexit. Some Remain voters have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy