CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

WATCH: No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs defeat No. 3 Clemson Tigers in tight battle

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ct0uQ_0bn3FpnV00

Georgia safety Christopher Smith returned an interception 74 yards for a touchdown and the Bulldogs’ defense held Clemson to 180 total yards in a 10-3 victory Saturday night in the season-opening game for both teams.

The defenses were dominant in front of a crowd of 74,187 at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, but it was Georgia’s that came up big time and again, sacking Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei seven times and keeping him under pressure all night.

Georgia, ranked No. 5, and No. 3 Clemson are longtime rivals, but were playing for the first time since splitting a home-and-home series in 2013 and 2014. Saturday night’s defeat was Clemson’s first regular-season loss to a non-conference opponent since a 45-21 loss at Georgia in 2014.

Both teams struggled offensively in the inaugural Duke’s Mayo Classic and the game was scoreless until Smith stepped in front of a Uiagalelei pass intended for Justyn Ross with 2:58 left in the first half and sped down the left sideline. He outran Uiagalelei into the end zone to complete the pick-six on his first career interception.

The Bulldogs added a 22-yard field goal by Jack Podlesny with 2:38 remaining in the third quarter to stretch their lead to 10-0.

Clemson’s offense came to life, at least briefly, in the fourth quarter, driving 82 yards in 10 plays before B.T. Potter converted a 22-yard field goal to cut Georgia’s lead to 10-3.

But the Bulldogs tightened up the defense again and sacked Uiagalelei again on the Tigers’ next possession to help seal the victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2U7P_0bn3FpnV00
Also Read:
College Football Top 25 Rankings: Alabama still heavy favorite after crushing Miami in Week 1

Clemson (0-1) was held to two yards rushing on 23 attempts, its lowest rushing total under Coach Dabo Swinney and the fourth-lowest total in program history. The Tigers’ longest run from scrimmage was 10 yards.

Uiagalelei, a sophomore, completed 19 of 37 passes for 178 yards, including six for 110 yards to Joseph Ngata.

Georgia (1-0) quarterback JT Daniels completed 22 of 30 passes for 135 yards and an interception, while running back Zamir White paced the Bulldogs with 74 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Stay up to date with every game on the NCAA football schedule with our College Football Games Today flagship post

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

19K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Charlotte, NC
College Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
Person
Justyn Ross
Person
Dabo Swinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Football#American Football#Bank Of America Stadium#College Football Games#Baylor Bears#Usc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
Related
Georgia StateCBS Sports

Georgia vs. Clemson score, takeaways: No. 5 Bulldogs smother No. 3 Tigers, D.J. Uiagalelei for massive win

No result in college football during Week 1 left a bigger impression than No. 5 Georgia taking down No. 3 Clemson 10-3 in Charlotte on Saturday night. The Bulldogs were a short underdog, so the win won't get categorized as a major upset as much as the kind of victory that sends a message to the the SEC and rest of the country as to where this team, with its "unfinished business," stands among the top five.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
College SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

ESPN Reporter Todd McShay Announces He's Stepping Away After Sideline Report Raised Concern On Social Media

ESPN has introduced a number of prime talents over the years that have become staples of the sports network. And as a result, many have endeared themselves to audiences. Todd McShay is one of those personalities, as the TV analyst has become a trusted source when it comes to the network’s football coverage. Unfortunately, one of McShay’s recent sideline reports left viewers somewhat concerned about his personal health. Now, he’s announced that he’ll be stepping away from work for a while.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To Quarterback Decision

On Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Trevor Lawrence will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. Of course, that came as a surprise to no one who has paid attention to college and NFL football for the past few years. Lawrence was one of the most-prized recruits coming out of high school and did nothing to hurt his status as an elite quarterback prospect while in college.
NFLFox News

Ex-NFL ref warns Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin over critical officiating remarks

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s issue with Big Ten Conference officiating drew the ire of former NFL referee Terry McAulay on Tuesday. Kiffin wasn’t on the sideline for the Rebels’ game against Louisville after being diagnosed with COVID-19 just days before the skirmish. He did appear on ESPN at halftime to talk about the officiating and was upset with some of the targeting calls that were levied.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney suggests where Georgia should be ranked in Tuesday's AP Top 25 Poll

Billed by most as the marquee game of Week 1, No. 5 Georgia defeated No. 3 Clemson, 10-3, Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Limiting the Tigers to 180 total yards on 60 snaps and sacking sophomore DJ Uiagalelei seven times, the Bulldogs held Clemson scoreless in the first half, something that had not happened to Dabo Swinney’s program since November 6, 2010, against NC State, a span of 144 games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy