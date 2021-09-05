One Local Musician Has Stayed Busy Amid Pandemic Times, Recently Releasing His Fourth Album

As I sit in my hairdresser’s chair, listening to the canned music that passes for pop songs these days, it gets me to wondering “what corporate hotshot decided that these whiny pseudo tunes are worthy of all the attention in an industry that’s so rich with talent and artistry lying just below the surface?” If I had the power to chose artists that would be highlighted on a national level, local musician Brittany Collins would definitely be at the top of my list.