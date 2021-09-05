One Local Musician Has Stayed Busy Amid Pandemic Times, Recently Releasing His Fourth Album
A dark time helped shine a light on a path to self-discovery for one local creative. Simon Arneberg (also known by his stage name, Simon Paul Arneberg) is a Chippewa Falls native and UW-Eau Claire student whose mind is set on creating original music during the COVID-19 pandemic. Arneberg released his fourth EP since the onset of the pandemic, Wanderer, on Aug. 6 – something that was a lofty goal to Arneberg only a year and a half ago.volumeone.org
