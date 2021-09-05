CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo bowling center returns after devastating fire

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Last Friday, leagues and recreational bowlers were already rolling on the lanes at the newly rebuilt Maple Lanes Bowling Center, 2608 University Ave. Co-owners Rich and Kathy Eighme were busy finishing last-minute details in the Kingpin Social. They expect the new bar and restaurant to tentatively open around Labor Day. They are hesitant to give a firm date because some items for the area are still in transit.

