Texas Football: 4-Star OL Kam Dewberry on critical visit this weekend
Texas Football Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports. This will be a big weekend for new head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff with a handful of top targets of the 2022 Texas football recruiting class on campus for visits for the season opener. No. 21 ranked Texas is set to open up the regular season slate on the afternoon of Sep. 4 at home against head coach Billy Napier and the No. 23 ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.www.chatsports.com
