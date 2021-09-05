CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Football: 4-Star OL Kam Dewberry on critical visit this weekend

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Football Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports. This will be a big weekend for new head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff with a handful of top targets of the 2022 Texas football recruiting class on campus for visits for the season opener. No. 21 ranked Texas is set to open up the regular season slate on the afternoon of Sep. 4 at home against head coach Billy Napier and the No. 23 ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Atascocita, TX
Local
Texas Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Will Be#Longhorns#American Football#Cajuns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Quandarrius Robinson has been suspended indefinitely, per Nick Saban

Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson has been suspended indefinitely, according to coach Nick Saban. That decision was revealed on Monday, roughly 24 hours after the news broke that Robinson had been arrested for a DUI. Here’s what Saban told reporters about the situation during his weekly press conference:. “Q. Robinson is...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
Alabama StatePosted by
On3.com

Alabama head coach Nick Saban explains why he's still coaching

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, now 69 years old, has every accolade a college coach can dream of and more. Saban holds a 170-23 record at Alabama, he’s won eight SEC West titles (and seven SEC championships), he’s claimed seven national championships with the Crimson Tide (and one more with LSU), he’s produced three Alabama Heisman Trophy winners, he’s produced 41 consensus All-Americans in Tuscaloosa and has turned Alabama into a titan of the college football world, having been ranked No. 1 in national polls for all or part of every season since 2008.
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To FSU Quarterback News

Florida State just kicked off its 2021 season against Notre Dame, and it will be Jordan Travis, not McKenzie Milton, starting at quarterback. Travis, who began his career at Louisville, beat out Milton, a UCF transfer, for the starting nod. In 2020, Travis passed for 1,056 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions for FSU.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

LaBryan Ray set to return, other Alabama updates from Nick Saban

Alabama coach Nick Saban held his first weekly SEC teleconference of the season Wednesday, providing a few updates on players’ health and other topics before Saturday’s opener against Miami. Here were the highlights:. -- Saban said the opening game is “very challenging” and first games often include “things you’re not...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bengals QB Joe Burrow got hit with the ultimate disrespect this week

Former LSU Football quarterback Joe Burrow was hit with the ultimate disrespect this week. Burrow, the first overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft, was ranked far too low in NFL.com’s quarterback rankings. According to NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal, Burrow is the 26th best quarterback in the...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

Urban Meyer might be busy preparing for his first regular season game as a head coach, but the Jacksonville Jaguars still plan to make a move to bolster their practice squad this week. According to Adam Schefter, former Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson will sign with the Jaguars practice...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
The Spun

There Are 4 College Football Games Tonight – Here’s The Schedule

Week 2 of the college football season will get underway later tonight with four primetime matchups. Kansas at #17 Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET: Coming off their program’s first win since 2019, the Jayhawks will have a tough matchup tonight as they look to continue that success. The Chanticleers on the other hand are coming off a stellar 2020 season and a blowout Week 1 victory. With the home-field advantage, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal are favored by 26.5 points.
College Sportsvoiceofmotown.com

Conspiracy Theory About WVU Going to the ACC

Morgantown, West Virginia – As first pointed out by John Lowe of WYMT, West Virginia University is the only remaining Big 12 program to not congratulate BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF on the four teams joining the Big 12 Conference. Since Lowe’s message, all of the seven other remaining programs...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Poses with Texas Football Legends in Awesome Star-Studded Picture

When he’s not starring in iconic Hollywood films and TV shows, Matthew McConaughey loves to bleed burnt orange for his Texas Longhorns. The actor’s an alumnus of the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin), graduating in 1993. Since then, McConaughey’s gotten super involved with the university and its football team. He became the Minister of Culture not too long ago and also teaches in the Moody College of Communication. He even moved his family down to Austin so they wouldn’t miss a single game.
Arkansas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Praises Bijan Robinson & Texas

The Longhorns are set to travel and face the Arkansas Razorbacks in front of a sell-out crowd in Fayetteville Saturday night. Texas is fresh off an impressive 38-18 win over Louisiana Lafayette. Under the new leadership of head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns cruised through the Ragin Cajuns and are now ranked No. 15 in the nation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy