The Tigers start off the second half with their longest run of the day with a seven-yard run by Tyrion Davis-Price. The team seemed poised to run the ball with two more attempts to get a quick first down. However, LSU’s offense would face a third and 10 from the 36-yard line. Max Johnson decided to tuck the ball and run for the first down. On the next play, Johnson threw it right to Caleb Johnson for the interception.