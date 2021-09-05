Texas Football: Hudson Card gets first career TD to Bijan Robinson
Hudson Card, Texas Football (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) A rather slow start to the game for the offense for new head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 21 ranked Texas football against a very good and No. 23 ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns team picked up later on in the first quarter. Texas got rolling behind a clutch drive from sophomore quarterback Hudson Card and sophomore star running back Bijan Robinson.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0