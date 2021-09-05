Late stops help Oklahoma St. hold off Missouri St. 23-16
Oklahoma State stopped Missouri State on fourth down twice during the last two minutes of the fourth quarter to hold on for a 23-16 victory on Saturday. The Cowboys botched a kickoff return deep in their own territory after the Bears scored their first touchdown with 3:06 remaining. Missouri State, trailing by seven, couldn't score on the possession and had another chance to tie the game with less than a minute left but failed to complete the rally.www.dailyherald.com
