Late stops help Oklahoma St. hold off Missouri St. 23-16

By JOE BUETTNER
Cover picture for the articleOklahoma State stopped Missouri State on fourth down twice during the last two minutes of the fourth quarter to hold on for a 23-16 victory on Saturday. The Cowboys botched a kickoff return deep in their own territory after the Bears scored their first touchdown with 3:06 remaining. Missouri State, trailing by seven, couldn't score on the possession and had another chance to tie the game with less than a minute left but failed to complete the rally.

