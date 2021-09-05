CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Seager hits 2 HRs, slugs Mariners past Diamondbacks 8-5

By DAVID BRANDT
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX -- Kyle Seager's 33rd homer this season at 33 years old was one for the highlight reel, flying over the right-center field fence and landing in the swimming pool at Chase Field to push the Seattle Mariners to an 8-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. In his...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
114K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Erik Swanson
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Casey Sadler
Person
Ketel Marte
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chase Field#The Seattle Mariners#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Red Sox#5 All#Triple A Reno#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBMLB

Seager powers sweep, Mariners gain in WC

PHOENIX -- The Mariners came to the desert this weekend and accomplished what they set out to do: sweep the lowly D-backs and gain ground in the American League Wild Card race. Kyle Seager was a big reason for that. A day after hitting a pair of three-run homers, Seager...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Battling back tightness

Seager's day off Saturday against the Royals is due to back tightness, Daniel Guerrero of MLB.com reports. Seager rarely finds himself on the bench, and it turns out that he wasn't simply due for a routine off day Saturday but is instead working through a seemingly minor injury. The Mariners have yet to decide whether or not he's available off the bench, but the fact that it's at least a possibility he appears in some capacity may hint that he isn't in for a long absence.
MLBKVOE

Kansas City Royals blast past Mariners 8-7 in 12

The Kansas City Royals outscored the Seattle Mariners 8-7 in 12 innings Friday night. Salvador Perez hit another grand slam, it came in the 4th inning to tie the game at 5. Its back to back nights that Perez has hit a grand slam and third straight game the Royals have hit a grand slam.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Rejoins lineup

Seager (back) will start at third base and bat third Sunday against the Royals. Seager sat out Saturday's 4-2 loss with back tightness, but the Mariners never seemed concerned that the issue would result in him missing additional action. Assuming Seager comes out of Sunday's series finale without any setbacks, fantasy managers can probably feel comfortable with keeping him in lineups ahead of the Mariners' upcoming six-game week.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Slaps 31st home run

Seager went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Royals. Seager reached base safely three times capped off by a game-winning two-run homer off Tyler Zuber in the seventh inning. It was his ninth home run in the month of August. The 33-year-old is slashing .216/.209/.455 with a team-leading 31 long balls, 85 RBI and 60 runs scored in 542 plate appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Knocks two extra-base hits

Seager went 2-for-5 with a double, solo home run and an additional run in a 6-4 loss to Kansas City on Thursday. Seager doubled and scored in the first inning and homered to right in the fifth to play a role in Seattle's first two runs. After connecting on 14 home runs in the season's first three months, the third baseman now has 16 combined in July and August to tie his career high of 30 long balls set in 2016.
MLBLookout Landing

Kyle Seager, supporting cast defeat Diamondbacks 8-5, nab Wild Card foe in process

Before the Mariners and Diamondbacks even stepped on the field, tonight was filled with opportunity for Seattle’s taking. With the A’s and Yankees both losing (the Yanks losing to the Orioles, no less!), a win tonight meant the M’s could catch Oakland and at worst keep pace with the Red Sox, who would win in walk-off fashion over Cleveland. Last night’s nail-biter was nice, but any time you’re in a playoff hunt and you win when your direct competitors also pull it out, it feels pretty bittersweet. Blowing a chance to gain some ground? Even worse! Thankfully, Humberto Castellanos came out of the gate looking as hittable as any opposing starter I’ve seen this year, surrendering back-to-back singles to J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger before Kyle Seager jumped all over the meatballiest meatball to put the Mariners on top quicker than you could crack open a cold one.
MLBnumberfire.com

Kyle Seager starting for Mariners Sunday afternoon

Seattle Mariners infielder Kyle Seager is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Seager is getting the nod at third base while batting third in the order against Royals starter Brady Singer. Our models project Seager for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs,...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Arihara scheduled to start for Texas against Arizona

Texas Rangers (50-88, fifth in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (45-94, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kohei Arihara (2-3, 6.19 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (3-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -154, Rangers +133; over/under is 8 1/2...
Phoenix, AZOttumwa Courier

Rangers win 3rd straight, beat Diamondbacks 3-1

PHOENIX (AP) — Jordan Lyles pitched seven smooth innings in relief, Jason Martin hit a two-run single and the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 on Tuesday night. It's a rare three-game winning streak for the last-place Rangers. They'll try to tie their season high of four straight wins...
MLB937theeagle.com

Correa hits RBI double in 10th, Astros rally past Mariners 5-4

Carlos Correa drove in the winning run in the 10th inning after Alex Bregman tied the game in the ninth, and the Houston Astros rallied past the Seattle Mariners 5-4 on Tuesday night. Correa greeted Yohan Ramirez (1-3) with a ground-rule double to right-center, scoring Yuli Gurriel, who started the...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Snaps tie in extras Sunday

Seager went 1-for-6 with a go-ahead two-run double and a run in an extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday. Seager was having a tough afternoon on the heels of his six-RBI breakout Saturday until he laced a double to shallow right field in the 11th with the bases loaded Sunday. The two-bagger plated J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger to snap 3-3 tie and inched Seager ever closer to the first 100-RBI campaign of his career by pushing his total to 93 across 135 games.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Arizona Diamondbacks 5, Texas Rangers 8: More Suction Than a Dyson

Well hello there. I find myself exactly where I was last Wednesday with Luke Weaver on the mound at Chase Field. He was impressive in that start, his first since a shoulder injury sidelined him back in May, against the San Diego Padres. The Padres are of course fighting for a Wild Card playoff spot. Weaver’s assignment this afternoon appeared to be far less daunting against the Texas Rangers who are on the other end of the standings jockeying with the D’backs for draft position.
MLBPosted by
CBS DFW

3 In A Row For The Texas Rangers As They Top The Diamondbacks 3-1

PHOENIX (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Hopefully it’s the start of a trend… Jordan Lyles pitched seven smooth innings in relief, Jason Martin hit a two-run single and the Texas Rangers beat the Diamondbacks Tuesday night. It’s a rare three-game winning streak for the Rangers after the 3-1 victory. They’ll try to tie...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers: 3 Reasons Why The Brewers Can Re-Sign Eduardo Escobar

Eduardo Escobar was by far the best trade deadline pick-up by the Milwaukee Brewers. The team hit a bit of bad luck with both relievers John Curtiss and Daniel Norris, but the Brewers have been getting hit with the injury bug all season. Escobar himself was on the 10 Day-injured list from August 24th until September 3rd after acquiring him on July 30th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy