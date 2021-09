CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers ranked near the bottom of most offensive categories last season. They're hoping a healthy Christian McCaffrey changes all that. McCaffrey combined for 2,392 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns during a memorable All-Pro 2019 campaign, but missed 13 games season last season due to ankle and shoulder injuries. He was electric in the three games he did play against the Raiders, Buccaneers and Chiefs, amassing 374 yards along with six touchdowns.