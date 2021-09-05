CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

O'Neal has 2 interceptions, No. 6 Texas A&M routs Kent State

 5 days ago

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) -- After slogging through an uninspired first half, Texas A&M needed a spark to get going. The Aggies found it in Leon O'Neal Jr., whose 85-yard interception return for a touchdown helped sixth-ranked Texas A&M pull away in 41-10 win over Kent State on Saturday night.

