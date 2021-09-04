MDHHS, Wayne County recommend evacuation for areas of Flat Rock due to hazardous fumes from gas leak; All residents within affected area and described areas below should evacuate
MDHHS, Wayne County recommend evacuation for areas of Flat Rock due to hazardous fumes from gas leak; All residents within affected area and described areas below should evacuate. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Sept. 4, 2021. LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Wayne County Health...www.michigan.gov
Comments / 0