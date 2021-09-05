Teresa Lynn Harrison

TERESA LYNN "TERRI" HARRISON, age 63, of St. Albans, passed away Wednesday September 1, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital. She was raised in Dunbar on 20th Street (Hillside Rams) and was a 1976 graduate of Dunbar High School. She considered herself a "Domestic Engineer" and loved taking care of her family; her grandbabies were her world and greatest passion and she loved them with her whole heart. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel. She was a loving wife, mother and granny and will be missed by her family and friends.