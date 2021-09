Karen Jane Seppa, 76 of Mountain Home, Idaho passed away at home on August 29, 2021. She was a super-star mother, loving Airmen’s wife, loyal friend, sweetest grandma, and supporter of many loved ones. Karen had Parkinsons and had suffered a serious stroke but she never let any of her health issues change her optimism and joy for life. Anyone that knew her loved her easy laugh and quiet support. She was stubborn and sweet and selfless and caring. Her empathy for others was beyond reproach.