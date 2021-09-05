CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
International stamp exhibition 'Philanippon 2021' attracts

Birmingham Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTokyo [Japan], September 5 (ANI): Pacifico Yokohama is one of Japan's largest convention centres that recently hosted the Japan World Stamp Exhibition. It is the anniversary of the founding of the postal service in Japan. It is held every 10 years since 1971. This year marks the 6th time Japan...

