The coronavirus is spreading across Melbourne’s western suburbs despite four weeks of hard lockdown, infecting large households and essential workplaces there. It comes as Victoria has filled all but 9,000 of 450,000 available bookings to receive the Pfizer vaccine in just two days, after opening its state hubs to people as young as 16. There are still 150,000 bookings available for people to receive their first dose of AstraZeneca.