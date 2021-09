Doris Laree Nash Wilson, 76, went home to be with her Lord on Aug. 29, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center. Doris was born March 5, 1945, to the late Robert Conson Nash and Rubye Eva Nash. She attended White County High School and later completed a cosmetology certification in Sparta. When her health permitted, she loved to paint and once had her paintings on display and featured in the local newspaper. She loved to laugh and play practical jokes. She was a member of and attended Pistole Baptist Church in Sparta all her life.