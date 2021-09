No memorial events are currently scheduled. A True Legend, an Incomparable Legacy. Rest well, Mr. Lee Williams —- you’ve Made it to the City and I Know it’s Alright!. You touched millions and will never be forgotten. Your gift helped me in my times of need. God chose an angel when He gave you your wings. Fly high Lee, you will never be forgotten. You've made it to that Heavenly choir.RIHP!!!