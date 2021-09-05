Three and out: Advocate columnist Scott Rabalais breaks down the LSU-UCLA contest
So many of those question marks dogging the LSU Tigers through the preseason did find satisfactory answers against UCLA. The defense showed improvement, at times, but it also showed last year’s confusion and penchant for surrendering big plays, keyed by a 75-yard TD pass from Dorian Thompson-Robinson to tight end Greg Dulcich immediately after LSU scored first. Overall, the offense was one-dimensional, virtually all pass and no run, a toxic recipe for the Tigers' 38-27 defeat.www.theadvocate.com
Comments / 1