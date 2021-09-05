Kansas City Royals’ catcher Sal Perez reaches 40-homer plateau in loss to White Sox

After a Friday night disappointment that has moved the question from “Can Dallas Keuchel recover to be useful in the playoffs?” to “Will Dallas Keuchel still be an $18 million albatross in 2022?” it’s time to move on to a pitcher very much on the upswing. In fact, two of them, both of whom got sentenced to the minors, did miserably there, but somehow got called back up and are shining.