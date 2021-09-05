UVA Wise Army ROTC program contracts 10 new officers
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise contracted 10 new cadets into its Army ROTC program on Aug. 25 at the college’s Lawn by the Lake. The students contracted include locals Zachary Hammonds of Gate City, Virginia, and Thomas Nauss of Wise, Virginia. Others contracted at the ceremony include Dakota Ball of Raven, Virginia; Avery Boehm of Greenville, Virginia; Arabella Brown of Cleveland, Virginia; Haley Caviness of Dugspar, Virginia; Zachary Cunningham of Park Hills, Missouri; Haley Kerhart of Spotsylvania, Virginia; Isaiah McCall of Neon, Kentucky; and Victoria Wright of Meadows of Dan, Virginia.www.timesnews.net
